Shiloh Jolie-Pitt – 15 years old! Essential facts about Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter

Shiloh and Angelina Jolie

Today is Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s birthday. The first biological child of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt is 15 years old. Shiloh hit the headlines of the world press right after her birth, because her mom and dad were at that time, perhaps, the most famous star couple.

At an early age, the daughter of the actors became a real influencer and a young icon of the LGBTQ + community. At the age of three, Shiloh told her parents that she wanted to be a boy and prefers to be called John. Information appeared in the press that at the age of 13 she even received documents in this name, but so far she is still at the stage of studying her gender identity. In our material, we have collected interesting facts about the star child.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt

1.Shiloh was not born in the USA

Shiloh spent most of her life in California, but she was born on the other side of the world – in Namibia. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were forced to leave there due to the increased attention of the press in order to ensure a safe delivery.

Shiloh was born in the city of Swakopmund, located on the Atlantic coast. Angelina Jolie has spent a lot of time in Africa as a UN refugee ambassador, in addition, her adopted daughter Zahara, a native of Ethiopia, connects her with this continent. Jolie decided to give birth in Namibia, as she was simply fascinated by the beautiful nature of this sparsely populated country (just over two million people live in Namibia).

Hospital where Shiloh was born

Angelina Jolie later also funded the creation of the Shiloh Wildlife Refuge in Namibia. Its activities are primarily aimed at helping rhinos and elephants that have been injured or orphaned as a result of poaching, but other animals also live in the reserve. It was opened in 2017 during the visit of Jolie and Shiloh herself. By the way, she also has Namibian citizenship by birthright.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt (left)

2.Shiloh holds several interesting records.

Not that Shiloh reached them on purpose – she was still too young for that, but she turned out to be a participant in two remarkable and at that time unparalleled events.

Her first photographs were sold to the press for a record $ 10 million (Jolie and Pitt donated money to charity).

And in the same 2006, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt became the youngest person ever to be immortalized in the famous London wax museum Madame Tussauds. Shiloh was captured at the age of only two months – she, lying in a crib, was added to wax copies of Angelina and Brad. In 2016, Madame Tussauds split a wax version of “Brangelina” after announcing the couple’s divorce.

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt and Shiloh wax figures

3.Her name has a sad background

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Jolie once said that this name is associated with a sad family history.

By this name my parents almost named their first child – there was a miscarriage. The name was Shiloh Baptist. I have always liked this name. I used to check in under it in hotels. I also used it when Brad called me in the hotel rooms where I stayed,

– she said.

4.Shiloh has film experience

Shiloh’s name can be found in the credits to the animated film “Kung Fu Panda 3”. In 2016, together with her sister Zakhara and brothers Pax and Knox, Shiloh took part in scoring the picture, recording some sounds of animals. Shiloh also voiced a character named Shuai Shuai.

Shuai Shuai character

According to Angelina, the children were delighted when they got to the studio. So it is possible that Shiloh’s filmography will not end there, although Jolie said that she was not thrilled with such a prospect.

In the meantime, Shilo helps his mother. For example, Jolie said that it was thanks to her that she drew attention to the script of the film “Ivan, the one and only”. It was Shilo who was the first to read the book on which the film was made, and admitted to her mother that she was very impressed. As a result, Jolie became interested in the story and even became one of the producers of the film adaptation.

In addition, as a little girl, Shiloh appeared in the 2008 film “The Mysterious Story of Benjamin Button”, where her father Brad Pitt played the main role. She is Julia Ormond’s infant character.

Cate Blanchett, Brad Pitt and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. A scene from the movie “The Mysterious Story of Benjamin Button”

5.Shiloh is the star of the red carpets

Jolie and Pitt often took their children with them to secular premieres, but Shiloh can definitely be called the most frequent guest of such events. In full force, the family did not appear in public very often, and if other children “replaced” each other, then Shilo was at almost all family outings.

Brad Pitt with his parents and children: Pax, Shiloh, Maddox Angelina Jolie with Shiloh and Zakhara Angelina Jolie with Knox and Vivienne, Zakhara and Shiloh

Now she often accompanies her mother on shopping. Well, at special events, she does not change her corporate style, often appearing in her favorite black bomber jacket. And sometimes Shiloh ran onto the red carpet with her backpack.

By the way, when Jolie decides to attend social events with children again after a break due to the coronavirus pandemic, we can see Shiloh with a new image. This year she seems to have decided to grow her hair out.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt with mom and sister Zakhara shopping in January 2021

6.Shiloh is friends with Millie Bobby Brown

Jolie tries to protect the private life of children, but something is known about Shiloh’s social circle. So, information appeared in the press that she was very friendly with 17-year-old Millie Bobby Brown, the star of the series “Stranger Things”. The paparazzi even somehow managed to photograph them together at a rather late time – at about 11:00 pm the girls were spotted in a pizzeria.

However, they were at that time under the supervision of Millie’s mother. The young actress is also friends with her sister Shilo Zakhara – often the three of the girls walk and look into their favorite fast food restaurant Mel’s Diner in West Hollywood.