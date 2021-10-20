https://ria.ru/20211020/doktrina-1755380712.html

Shoigu spoke about the new military doctrine of the Union State

Military threats, political and economic pressure from Western countries forced Russia and Belarus to take retaliatory measures, one of them is the new Military Doctrine of the Union State, said Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

MOSCOW, October 20 – RIA Novosti. Military threats, political and economic pressure from Western countries forced Russia and Belarus to take retaliatory measures, one of them is the new Military Doctrine of the Union State, said Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. “In addition to military threats, we continue to face political and economic pressure on our countries from the so-called collective West. Under these conditions, we are forced to take retaliatory measures, “Shoigu said on Wednesday at a joint collegium of the defense ministries of Russia and Belarus. According to him, one of such measures is the new Military Doctrine of the Union State. “A new Military Doctrine of the Union State has been prepared, which is planned to be approved in the near future at the next meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State,” Shoigu said. The military departments of the two countries, he noted, switched to planning bilateral military cooperation based on the strategic partnership program developed at five-year period. The scale of training of troops and command and control agencies is expanding, Shoigu added. “In September, we held a joint strategic exercise Zapad-2021. We will work out actions within the CSTO. Currently, an exercise with the Collective Rapid Reaction Force of the Interaction-2021 Organization is underway in Tajikistan. In September, Belarusian servicemen for the first time took part in the Peace Mission 2021 anti-terrorist exercise of the SCO member states, the Russian Defense Minister said. He stressed that the achieved level of interaction between the military departments of the Russian Federation and Belarus makes it possible changes and effectively address them. “” In the face of growing threats for the Union State, the pursuit of a coordinated military policy, cooperation in the construction and development of the armed forces, an increase in the level of coordination and combat training, as well as the mutual use of military infrastructure objects acquire a special act for Russia and Belarus reality, and the activities of the joint collegium are in demand more than ever, “Shoigu stated. He expressed confidence that the results of today’s meeting will contribute to improving the defense potential of the two countries and strengthening their military security.

2021

