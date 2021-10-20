Stoltenberg blamed Russia for ending dialogue with NATO

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance is ready for contacts with Russia and dialogue, if Moscow itself is ready for this.

“We are ready to meet with the Russian Federation as soon as such a desire is shown on its part … When there is such tension, it is especially important to meet and conduct an open dialogue, discuss all the possibilities of interaction with Russia, including within the framework of the Russia-NATO Council,” he said. he is at a press conference ahead of the North Atlantic Council’s Defense Ministers meeting on October 21-22 in Brussels.

At the same time, Stoltenberg admitted that now the relations between the Russian side and the North Atlantic Alliance are the worst since the Cold War. “And this situation has developed because of Russia’s behavior,” he said.

According to the Secretary General, “Russia seized the territories of its neighbors, interfered in democratic processes, behaved aggressively towards NATO members.” But Stoltenberg is confident that “at some stage, Russia will have to understand that the world will become more secure if we establish a meaningful dialogue.”

Meanwhile, Moscow said that Russia and NATO have no relationship. This opinion was previously expressed by the press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the closure of the Russian mission to NATO in Brussels.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also agrees with him. Earlier, he stressed that Moscow was ready for a dialogue with NATO, but the alliance has been ignoring Russia for more than one year. He also noted that “in principle, there have been no even information exchanges with the headquarters of the North Atlantic Alliance for a long time.”

On October 18, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced the suspension of the mission to NATO. In addition, the department said that the activities of the information bureau of the alliance and its military mission in Moscow are being terminated. Further contacts with NATO will go through the Russian ambassador to Belgium.

This decision was a response to the withdrawal of accreditation from eight employees of the Russian permanent mission to NATO. This mission was reduced to 10 people. According to the NATO secretary general, the intelligence officers who worked under cover are allegedly deprived of accreditation.

Lavrov noted that there is no need to look for logic in the actions of the alliance. “I have already said how it all began and how the NATO members themselves simply“ buried ”the main rule that underlies the creation of the Russia-NATO Council, namely, the need to urgently consult in crisis situations, and this, in general, continues,” words of the Minister of RIA Novosti. According to him, the North Atlantic Alliance must take the first step to restore the dialogue.

In turn, the deputy head of the Russian delegation to the First Committee of the UN General Assembly, Andrei Belousov, noted,

that in order to establish a dialogue, NATO must abandon the “strategy of containing Moscow.” The diplomat also proposed “to mutually reduce military activity along the border of Russia and NATO countries.”

According to diplomat Konstantin Gavrilov, NATO itself is to blame for the suspension of missions, since it was the first to refuse an equal dialogue with Russia. He noted that the proclamation of Russia as an adversary, the focus on its “containment”, a provocative policy and practice near the Russian borders.