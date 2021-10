https://ria.ru/20211020/oon-1755431295.html

Stoltenberg criticized Russia’s decision on NATO missions

Stoltenberg criticized Russia’s decision on NATO missions – Russia news today

Stoltenberg criticized Russia’s decision on NATO missions

Russia’s decision on missions does not facilitate dialogue, but NATO remains open to contacts and will continue to assess Moscow’s actions, said Alliance Secretary General Jens … RIA Novosti, 20.10.2021

2021-10-20T16: 14

2021-10-20T16: 14

2021-10-20T16: 23

in the world

NATO

Russia

jens stoltenberg

Moscow

Brussels

BRUSSELS, October 20 – RIA Novosti. Russia’s decision on missions does not facilitate dialogue, but NATO remains open to contacts and will continue to assess Moscow’s actions, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a press conference ahead of the North Atlantic Council meeting at the level of defense ministers, which will be held October 21 and 22 in Brussels. the decision does not facilitate dialogue, but NATO remains open to contacts and will continue to evaluate Moscow’s actions, “he said.

2021

