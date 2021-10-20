https://ria.ru/20211020/bombardirovschiki-1755328879.html

Su-30 was escorted by two American bombers over the Black Sea

Two Su-30 fighters escorted two US B-1B strategic bombers over the Black Sea towards the Russian border.

MOSCOW, October 20 – RIA Novosti. Two Su-30 fighters escorted two US B-1B strategic bombers flying towards the Russian border over the Black Sea. Radars spotted foreign supersonic aircraft on October 19, the National Defense Control Center (NCDC) said. Two KC-135 tankers flew next to them. “To identify air targets and prevent the violation of the state border, two Su-30 fighters from the naval aviation and air defense forces of the Black Sea Fleet were taken into the air,” the NTSUO said in a statement. so that American military aircraft did not violate the border and returned to the home base as soon as they turned around. It is emphasized that the crews of the Su-30 performed the flight in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace. Recently, the activity of foreign reconnaissance aircraft and drones near the country’s borders. increased markedly. The Ministry of Defense has repeatedly called on Western partners to abandon such actions, but there was no reaction. In addition, this week in the Sea of ​​Japan there was an incident with the American destroyer Chafee. It approached Russian territorial waters and made an attempt to cross the border, but the large anti-submarine ship of the Pacific Fleet “Admiral Tributs” stopped the violation. The Pentagon declined to comment on the incident. In Moscow, the crew’s actions were called a gross violation of international rules.

