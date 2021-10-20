Surgeons performed the first human pig kidney transplant

Hundreds of thousands of people around the world suffer from kidney failure. Unable to get a donor kidney, they spend hours on an unpleasant hemodialysis procedure, and many will have to do this for the rest of their lives – there are much more sick people than healthy donor organs.

To reduce the shortage of kidneys and other donor organs, you can use xenografts – organs and tissues obtained from other biological species. Pigs are considered the most promising animals in this area – they are easy and quick to raise, and many of their organs are similar in size to humans. Pig heart valves are regularly transplanted into humans, some diabetic patients have received pig pancreatic cells, and pig skin has been used as a temporary skin graft for burn patients.

Now, surgeons from the American hospital NYU Langone Health were able to successfully transplant a pig kidney into a human, reports The New York Times… The description of the experiment is being prepared for publication in a scientific journal.

First, scientists at Revivicor created a genetically modified pig to minimize the risk of rejection. To do this, they turned off the molecule in the animal’s body that encodes sugar, which causes an aggressive reaction of the human body to a foreign organ.

The recipient was a patient whose brain died, and the body was functioning thanks to the life support system. He had previously registered as an organ donor, but his organs were found to be unsuitable for transplantation. The recipient’s family allowed the experimental operation to be performed.

First, surgeons transplanted a pork thymus gland into him. She participates in the work of the immune system and was supposed to prevent the immune response of the recipient to the new organ. The doctors then attached the kidney to the blood vessels in the top of the recipient’s leg.

The kidney immediately started working and soon began to produce urine and creatinine, said Dr. Robert Montgomery, director of the hospital’s Transplant Institute.

Problems with organ transplants from animals usually arise when the blood supply is restored and human blood flows through the pig’s vessels, he explained. This time, no complications were observed.

The fact that the kidney functioned outside the body indicates that it will cope with its tasks in the body, says Montgomery.

Doctors monitored kidney function for 54 hours. All this time, she regularly performed her functions and no signs of rejection were observed.

“The operation went even better than we expected,” he says. “It was like any transplant I’ve ever done from a living donor. Many kidneys from deceased people do not work immediately and take days or weeks to start functioning. This one started working right away. “

Doctors are counting on genetically modified pigs to potentially become a sustainable, renewable source of organs.

“This is truly a cutting-edge operation, we are one step away from transplanting animal organs to living people,” says transplantologist Amy Friedman. She believes that in the future it will be possible to use the heart, liver and other organs grown in pigs. – It’s simply mind-blowing to imagine how many transplants we can offer. Of course, this will require raising pigs. “

Some experts, however, were more restrained about the experiment.

There are still many hurdles to overcome before genetically modified pig organs can be used in living people, according to Dr. David Klassen, chief physician of the United States’ United Organ Sharing Network.

Although Classen called the operation a “tipping point,” he warned that organ rejection in the long term occurs even when the donor kidney fits well and comes from someone other than a different species.

In addition, pigs can be carriers of viruses that are dangerous to humans. And, if you do not notice them in time and do not get rid of them, such a transplant can end in failure.

“This is a tricky area, and it’s naive to imagine that we know everything that will happen and all the problems that will arise,” says Klassen.

Montgomery admits the long-term prospects are still unknown. Nevertheless, the operation proved the very fact of the possibility of such a transplant, and further work in this area will certainly open new horizons for transplantology.