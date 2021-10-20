Surrender of Russia: the country surrendered to the mercy of the coronavirus

Russia has surrendered to the mercy of the coronavirus – such a statement of the question may seem absurd or even offensive. Our country is straining all its muscles, using all its reserves so as not to drown in an epidemic. In order to interrupt the chains of infections to the maximum, the economy of the entire huge state (and not individual regions, as was initially assumed) will be sent into deep freeze. Hospitals and clinics are working to their limits.

To avoid the collapse of the system, even retired doctors are called to the front from a well-deserved rest. It would seem, what else could Russia do? And here’s what: listen to the words of the great Chinese strategist and thinker Sun Tzu, said back in the 6th century: “The best battle is the one that did not take place.” Our country had a very real chance to avoid a fight with the coronavirus in its current form. But she did not take this chance.

I thought for a long time about how to build this material so that it does not look like another campaign for vaccination that has set the teeth on edge. Here’s the best I’ve come to. Excerpt from the just published Valdai Club report on the global situation: “Those countries that do not vaccinate 60% of their population by mid-2022 will lose part of their GDP by $ 2.3 trillion in 2022-2025. Two-thirds of this amount will go to developing countries, which will further delay their post-crisis recovery. “

The same report provides statistics from different countries on their success in the field of vaccination. Singapore – 78% of the population fully vaccinated. Chile – 74%, Italy – 69%, France – 67%, Germany – 65%, USA – 56%, Turkey – 54%, the world as a whole – 35%, Thailand – 32%, Russia – 31%.

OK. Long-term economic forecasts are, for example, unreliable. Let’s talk about something more tangible – about what is happening to us and around us right now. According to statistics from the London-based Guardian newspaper, 534,532 cases of covid have been reported in the UK in the past two weeks. A similar figure from Russia looks a little more optimistic – 387 854. But the picture changes radically when we start comparing the number of deaths from coronavirus in the same two weeks. Great Britain – 1557, Russia – 12 472.

Why is there such a huge difference – almost ten times? Perhaps someone more scholarly than me will be able to provide a more convincing explanation. I can only offer the explanation that lies on the surface.

Great Britain vaccinated 66% of its population, and Russia – 32% (thanks for this additional one percent added to us by the “kind people from the Guardian”, it’s a pity that he still won’t make the weather). If I still got a campaign for vaccination, then I apologize – not for this fact itself, but for the words that I will now have to say. Russia found itself in a deep touch and span. We are in transit as a country that undertook to correct its demography, but instead dug a new demographic hole for itself.

The death toll from coronavirus is approaching a quarter of a million. This is a figure that is approximately equal to the population of such our regional center as Veliky Novgorod. And how many of these “Veliky Novgorods” will we miss by next spring, when, according to the forecasts sounding in our corridors of power, the epidemic should decline or even come to naught?

A special addendum for those who would like to grab hold of this last phrase: in November 2020, one of the most senior and well-informed inhabitants of the Kremlin, referring to the predictions of scientists, argued to me that the epidemic would definitely end by May 2021. Draw your own conclusions.

But, however, I digress from my main task – listing those areas in which we refused in a deep strike. We are in transit as a country that has set itself the goal of catching up economically with the most advanced powers in the world, but, as it is clear from the above-quoted report of the Valdai Club, is doomed (or almost doomed) to a powerful rollback. We are in flight as a country that was the first in the world to create a working vaccine against coronavirus, but failed to convince its own population to believe in this vaccine.

This last flight of ours is, in my opinion, the most offensive and painful. We didn’t have to surrender now to the coronavirus. We didn’t have to run from the first world to the third. We did not have the need to condemn the country to additional volumes of labor migration from neighboring states (someone will have to replace the dead Russian workers – not only nature, but also the economy does not tolerate emptiness). We, as a country, have chosen our current path ourselves – even if unconsciously, even if not realizing and even more so not wanting all of its consequences – but chose.

And this is the failure of the entire society, not just the state. Among Putin’s entourage there are influential figures who urged the president to switch from the carrot tactics (persuasion “well, get vaccinated, please!”) To the stick tactics (the introduction of mandatory vaccination). But VVP rejected such proposals. And I can even guess why.

For the third decade now, Putin has been at the top of the Russian administrative pyramid, also due to his very well-developed political instincts. It is generally accepted that the government in Russia can do anything. But this is not the case. The population of the country also has its own instincts. Instincts, which are clearly separated by the “sphere of Caesar” – the area within which power has complete freedom of hands, and the sphere of individual behavior, into which there is no power to move.

Gorbachev’s political instincts were worse than Putin’s. By embarking on his anti-alcohol campaign, he entered the realm of individual behavior and ended up with the political equivalent of a black eye. By refusing to engage in what so far is a deliberately losing political battle, Putin avoided such an outcome and kept all his political resources ready for future use. And you will definitely have to use them. The country is creeping (or rather, at full speed) into a new, very difficult period of its history. Russian society has driven itself into a dead end – God forbid we get out of it as soon as possible!