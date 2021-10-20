Taco. Easy-to-prepare Hayek / Showbiz Boulevard breakfast dish

Salma Hayek, a Hollywood actress of Mexican descent, showed on her Instagram page how she eats a taco with fried egg and mushrooms.

“My recipe for tacos for breakfast,” she wrote.

The actress appeared in the video sitting at the dining table.

“Take the egg, put it on the tortilla. Add the mushrooms,” she said.

The actress noted that peppers, tomatoes, and garlic were added to the mushrooms.

On top of the mushrooms on the tortilla, she placed arugula and poured the salsa sauce over the filling.

“Good morning, everyone,” Hayek wished and tasted the prepared dish with appetite in front of the camera.

Tortillas cook quickly. One of the recipes is presented on the “Culinary” YouTube channel.

For the dough, you will need 2 cups of flour, a teaspoon of salt, 50 grams of margarine, and a glass of warm water. To mix everything. Cover with a towel, leave for 10 minutes, divide the dough into 12 pieces, roll out the cakes. Fry them in a pan without oil for 40 seconds on one side and 15-20 seconds on the other.

Tacos are an old traditional Mexican dish. It appeared even before the arrival of Europeans in Mexico.

A must-have taco is a tortilla made from corn or wheat flour. And the filling can be mushroom, meat, fish and vegetable.

Tacos are eaten by hand, as Hayek showed in the video.