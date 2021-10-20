Taliban delegation arrives in Moscow

https://ria.ru/20211020/taliby-1755331510.html
A Taliban delegation has arrived in the Russian capital; Moscow format talks on Afghanistan are to be held in the city. RIA Novosti, 20.10.2021
MOSCOW, October 20 – RIA Novosti. A Taliban delegation has arrived in the Russian capital; the Moscow format talks on Afghanistan are to be held in the city. The guests will also hold bilateral meetings. “Yes, why not?”, – a representative of the Khairullah Khairkhah movement told reporters, answering a relevant question. Delegates from ten countries of the region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Deputy Head of the current Afghan government Abdul Salam Hanafi will take part in the consultations and forum on the main topic. … The main issues at the meeting will be the military-political situation in the republic after the change of power, humanitarian assistance and the formation of an inclusive cabinet. Despite the fact that the Taliban announced the composition of the government in early September, many capitals felt that, contrary to promises, it could not represent all the country’s ethno-confessional and political forces. In August, amid the withdrawal of the American contingent, the Taliban * seized power in Afghanistan , this caused humanitarian, economic and political crises, refugees rushed to neighboring states. * A terrorist organization banned in Russia.
The guests will also hold bilateral meetings. “Yes, why not?”, A spokesman for the Khayrullah Khairkhah movement told reporters in response to a relevant question.
The main issues at the meeting will be the military-political situation in the republic after the change of power, humanitarian assistance and the formation of an inclusive cabinet.
Despite the fact that the Taliban announced the composition of the government at the beginning of September, many capitals felt that, contrary to promises, it could not represent all the ethno-confessional and political forces of the country.
In August, against the backdrop of the withdrawal of the American contingent, the Taliban * seized power in Afghanistan, which caused a humanitarian, economic and political crisis, and refugee streams rushed to neighboring states.
* A terrorist organization banned in Russia.