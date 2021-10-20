Taliban will come to Moscow for the first time after the seizure of power in Afghanistan :: Politics :: RBC

Third countries – China, Pakistan, India, Iran and the Central Asian republics – usually took part in the “Moscow format” in the person of special representatives. On October 19, the US State Department supported the negotiations in the “Moscow format”, but said that there would be no American representatives at the meeting, since it was “logistically difficult” to get to the Russian capital.

Both before the fall of the Ghani regime and after, Moscow’s position was unified – the country needs an inclusive government with the participation of all interested forces. On the eve of negotiations with the Taliban, Sergei Lavrov repeated this. “We encourage them to implement the statements they made when they came to power, including ensuring the inclusiveness of the government not only on the basis of ethnicity, but also on the basis of political convictions, so that the entire spectrum of political convictions of society is represented in the government,” he said. Foreign Minister to journalists on the sidelines of the Valdai Club meeting.

Why does Moscow need these negotiations

The Taliban have always publicly supported the inclusiveness thesis. In fact, the government, which was announced on September 7, consists exclusively of representatives of the movement, Pashtuns by nationality.

Moscow needs the meeting, among other things, in order to induce the Taliban to fulfill their promises, President of the Center for Diasporas of Afghanistan in Russia Gulam Mohammad Jalal told RBC. Among other tasks is the fight against drug trafficking and terrorist groups.

The talks are rather symbolic, said Omar Nessar, director of the Russian Center for the Study of Contemporary Afghanistan. One should not expect any real results from them, but against the background of the failure of American policy in the region, Russia wants to show that it is capable of constructive action, he said in a conversation with RBC. That one cannot count on a breakthrough is also indicated by the fact that Hanafi, who will lead the Taliban delegation at the talks, is a nominal figure in the group’s hierarchy; he does not have much influence, like the first deputy prime minister of the “emirate” Abdul Ghani Baradar. But from the point of view of the protocol, its status is quite high, Nessar says. “On the other hand, even if it was about solving important issues, whoever came, even Baradar, would not have solved them on the spot,” the expert noted.

Nessar connects the absence of Taliban opponents at the talks with the conditions set by the group. Jalal is of the same opinion.

According to Nessar, one of the most important, if not the main, topics in the negotiations will be security. Last week, at a meeting with the heads of the security services of the CIS countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that international terrorist groups continue to operate in Afghanistan. Militants of the terrorist “Islamic State” banned in Russia from Iraq and Syria are gathering in the country. “Therefore, it is possible that terrorists may try to destabilize the situation in neighboring states, including the CIS countries, right up to the beginning of direct expansion,” the Russian leader noted. This rather harsh statement shows that Moscow views what is happening in Afghanistan as a possible threat to the Central Asian republics, Nessar said.