Tatarstan authorities refuse to introduce non-working days from October 23

KAZAN, October 20 – RIA Novosti. Tatarstan, named by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova among the regions with the most critical situation for COVID-19, will not introduce days off from October 23, the press service of the head of the republic said. the situation with COVID-19 cases is recorded in several regions, including Tatarstan. She also named Tatarstan among the outsider regions in achieving herd immunity indicators. During the meeting, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin supported the proposal on non-working days in the Russian Federation from October 30 to November 7 and proposed to the heads of regions with a high incidence of COVID-19, if necessary, to introduce non-working days from October 23. “Taking into account the measures already taken in the republic Tatarstan from October 11 … it was decided not to introduce days off from October 23, “the statement says following a meeting of the members of the regional operational headquarters with the President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov. analysis of the epidemiological situation and by October 30 to give proposals for the further organization of work. Minnikhanov also set the task to continue active work to increase the rate of vaccination, which directly affects the adoption of further decisions on the introduction of non-working days off. state and municipal authorities, MFC, educational institutions. The work of these institutions will be organized strictly in compliance with sanitary and epidemiological requirements. According to Marina Patyashina, head of the Rospotrebnadzor Department for Tatarstan, 813 cases of COVID-19 were registered in the republic over the past week, which is 28% more than the previous week. According to her, the increase in the incidence has been observed over the past five weeks: if in the first three weeks it was insignificant – 2%, 6.5%, 13%, then the last two weeks the most intense: 38% and 28%. Of particular concern is the increase by 29% over the past week in the number of sick 65 + people. Tatarstan has introduced QR codes on October 11 for visiting public catering facilities, sports centers, swimming pools, water parks, shopping and entertainment centers, theaters, cinemas and other places of mass stay. In addition, compulsory vaccination has been introduced for certain categories of citizens, including people over 60 years old, workers in medical, educational, social institutions, services, transport, energy, industrial and construction enterprises, agricultural workers, law enforcement officers, state and municipal employees.

