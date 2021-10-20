The authorities of Bashkiria decided on the introduction of additional non-working days :: Bashkortostan :: RBK

Photo: RBK Ufa



In Bashkiria, non-working days in addition to the all-Russian weekend period from October 30 to November 7 will not be introduced. This decision was made at a meeting of the operational headquarters to combat COVID-19, the press service of the head of the region reports.

Head of state Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, October 20, supported the proposal of Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova to declare non-working days throughout the country with salary retention from October 30 to November 7 inclusive. The heads of regions were given the right to introduce additional non-working days from October 23 or after November 7.

At a meeting of the headquarters, the Minister of Health of the Republic of Maxim Zabelin noted that the situation with the spread of coronavirus in Bashkiria is difficult, but stable. At the same time, in the region against the background of the introduced restrictive measures, the rate of vaccination of the population against coronavirus is growing – according to them, the region is among the five leading subjects in the country.

“The introduction of non-working days from October 30 to November 7 is a very important and timely decision. This will allow breaking the chain of social infections, and medical organizations – to form additional resources and reserves to fight the coronavirus, ”Zabelin said.

Representatives of the medical community interviewed by RBC Ufa earlier noted that in the region, taking into account the epidemiological situation, there are reasons to introduce additional non-working days.