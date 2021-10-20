https://ria.ru/20211020/ogranicheniya-1755486770.html
The authorities of the Moscow region told who will be affected by the restrictions on coronavirus
The authorities of the Moscow region told who will be affected by the restrictions on coronavirus
The authorities of the Moscow region told who will be affected by the restrictions on coronavirus
Restrictions on COVID will apply in the Moscow region to those who have not been vaccinated, said the Governor of the Moscow Region Andrei Vorobyov. RIA Novosti, 20.10.2021
MOSCOW, October 20 – RIA Novosti. Restrictions on COVID will apply in the Moscow region to those who have not been vaccinated, said the Governor of the Moscow Region Andrei Vorobyov. supporting documents, then you will not feel the restrictions. But if you are over 60, and you still ignore, then the risk of getting sick is very high. And we must save you, take care of you, “- said the governor on the air” Russia 1 “. The governor noted that from October 30 to November 7, there will be non-working days in Russia. He expressed the hope that on the weekend everyone will stay at home or be able to somehow isolate themselves.
