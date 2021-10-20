The Bitcoin rate came close to the $ 65 thousand mark.

The bitcoin rate during trading on October 20 approached the next psychologically important mark of 65 thousand dollars, follows from the data of CoinDesk and CoinMarketCap. The cryptocurrency has not cost so much since April 2021, when the current absolute record was set ($ 64,888.99).

The maximum in the last 24 hours is $ 64,476.26 per unit of cryptocurrency, which is only slightly below the current record.

The rate of the main cryptocurrency in the world has been growing continuously since the beginning of October.

It all started after Bank of America announced that the cryptocurrency market was “too big to ignore.” The current growth comes amid expectations related to future listings of bitcoin ETFs (Exchange Traded Fund – an index fund whose shares are traded on the stock exchange), writes Reuters. On October 19, ETF based on Bitcoin futures from ProShares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker BITO. Crypto ETFs launched this year in Canada and Europe amid growing interest in digital assets. VanEck and Valkyrie are among fund managers with an interest in ETF investment products listed in the US.

As usual, in unison with Bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies are also becoming more expensive – for example, the Ethereum rate is now almost $ 4 thousand. The cryptocurrency was so expensive the previous time six months ago.

In early September, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a bill that was supposed to legalize cryptocurrencies in Ukraine, but on October 5, Zelensky vetoed it.