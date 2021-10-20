The Chukotka authorities appealed to the Federal Air Transport Agency because of the plane with rotational workers :: Society :: RBK

Photo: Ilya Pitalev / RIA Novosti



The authorities of the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug appealed to the Federal Air Transport Agency and the government of Yakutia with a request to exert pressure on the Yakutia airline, whose board was carrying shift workers from the republic to Chukotka and were forced to sit in the village of Srednekolymsk. Governor of Chukotka Roman Kopin wrote about this on Instagram.

“We turned to the government of Yakutia and the Federal Air Transport Agency for influence on the airline,” he said.

According to him, we are talking about an aircraft that operated a flight on the route Yakutsk – Pevek (Chukotka). The board sat down in the Yakut Srednekolymsk due to the operation of the oil sensor of the right engine. Now the passengers have been accommodated in the hotels of Srednekolymsk, they are waiting for the replacement of the aircraft.

As the governor emphasized, this is not the first time the plane’s departure has been delayed. This time, the departure was postponed due to a technical malfunction of the aircraft. The photographs published by the head of the region show that the ship belongs to the Yakutia airline.

The plane flying from Chelyabinsk to Norilsk returned to the airport of departure



“The situation is not just unpleasant, but dangerous. We will not leave passengers. The decision to deliver to Pevek will be announced in the near future, ”Kopin wrote.