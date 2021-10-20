The Constitutional Commission of the Czech Senate agreed on the need to remove the presidential powers from Milos Zeman

Now, article 66 of the country’s Constitution can be put into effect, according to which the president will be deprived of his powers. The Czech senators decided that this was necessary, given the current state of health and doctors’ forecasts regarding the head of the republic. However, the final decision is made only by the results of voting at a meeting of the upper and lower chambers of parliament. If the majority supports the constitutional commission, then presidential powers will pass to the speaker of the lower house of parliament and a new prime minister, who will be appointed by the speaker’s decision.

As Ondřej Kundra, deputy editor-in-chief of the Czech Internet publication Respect, told Echo Moskvy, rumors about the president’s illness have been circulating in the press in the past year and a half.

Against the background of reports of Milos Zeman’s illness, the Czech police launched an investigation into possible illegal actions against the state. In particular, according to the newspaper “Mlada Fronta Dnes”, the investigators drew attention to the document signed by the head of the republic on convening a meeting of the Chamber of Deputies on November 8. However, by the time of signing, the speaker of the Senate had already announced that the president could not fulfill his duties for health reasons. The police will now check to see if this signature has been forged.

In turn, Czech Prime Minister Andrei Babish called on the head of the presidential administration to resign voluntarily.

The next session of the Senate is scheduled for October 26. It may already be a decision to deprive Milos Zeman of his presidential powers.

In the Czech Republic, the police launched an investigation into the presidential administration. She is suspected of possible violations in informing the public about the state of health of the head of the country, Milos Zeman. On the eve of the head of the Senate Milos Vistrchil spoke about the response to a request from the hospital in which Zeman is.

Today in Prague will be held a meeting of the special commission of the Senate on the issue of termination of powers of Milos Zeman.