The daily maximum of deaths from coronavirus in Russia has been updated for the thirteenth time in October

The daily maximum of deaths from COVID-19 in Russia has been updated for the thirteenth time in October. As of the morning of October 20, 1,028 people died from the consequences of the disease in 85 regions of the country, taking into account the annexed Crimea, according to the statistics of the operational headquarters.

As of the morning of October 20, 34,073 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in the country. The total number of detected cases increased to 8 094 825. 226 353 people, according to operational statistics, died. Demographers’ calculations based on Rosstat data triple this estimate, to approximately 690 thousand.

The authorities recognize the development of the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. The day before, the government announced a non-working week at the beginning of November. In some regions, it can be extended up to two weeks.

According to the Russian version of Forbes magazine, a quarantine regime will be introduced in Moscow on a non-working week. The authorities plan to close shopping centers, restaurants and cafes, veterinary clinics, fitness clubs and beauty salons, and mass events will be banned.

On October 19, the Moscow authorities have already introduced new restrictions in the city. Unvaccinated residents over 60 years old will be transferred to the so-called “home regime” by the end of February. 30 percent of enterprise workers will have to be transferred to remote work. 80 percent of service workers must be vaccinated by January 1.

Quarantine requirements are being tightened in other regions of Russia as well. According to official statistics, only a third of the population in Russia is fully vaccinated. This is one of the worst indicators in Europe – the situation is worse only in Bulgaria, Romania and Ukraine.