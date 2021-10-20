The earthquake lifted from the bottom of the ocean Japanese ships that sank at Iwo Jima

The seismic activity of the volcano on Mount Suribachi, Ioto Island (Iwo Jima) lifted the remains of 24 Japanese transport ships from the bottom of the Pacific Ocean.

Satellite images from All Nippon show that the ships are on the beach on the western side of the island. It was here that in the spring of 1945, after two months of fighting, in which about 7,000 US Marines were killed and 20,000 were injured, a parking lot for the fleet was being built.

“Iwo Jima is the fastest-changing volcano among 110 active volcanoes in Japan. I think there is a possibility of a large eruption,” said Setsuya Nakada, director of the Volcano Research Assistance Center.

According to The Daily Mail, captured Japanese ships were scuttled and used as a breakwater for Japanese ships at an impromptu home base. After the island, occupied by the United States, was returned to Japan in 1968, a military base of the Japanese Self-Defense Forces was located there. The military did not raise the sunken ships, but due to seismic activity, they ended up on the beach.

Recall that the “Battle of Iwo Jima” began on February 16, 1945. The island of Ioto (Iwo Jima) was needed by the United States to create an air base and air bombing the Japanese islands. For two months of fighting under the overwhelming domination of the US Marine Corps, Lieutenant General Holland Smith lost 28,686 people killed and wounded, Japanese losses amounted to 20,919 soldiers and officers. Even after the end of World War II, some Japanese military personnel fought on the island until 1949.