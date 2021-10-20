One of the most influential German editions – the newspaper Bild – has replaced its editor-in-chief. Julian Reichelt, known for his anti-Russian stance, lost his post. However, he was dismissed from office not for political views, but for other sins.

The office novels of the editor-in-chief of the German edition of Bild are in the public domain this year. Another big headline article in The New York Times seems to end a career as a journalist. Julian Reichelt is officially vacating the chair. American colleagues published excerpts from interrogating Bild employees about how they get promoted in the German media giant.

“Reichelt’s relationship with the employee continued, and in 2017 she was promoted to a top position in the news department. This is always the case at Bild: those who sleep with the boss get better jobs,” she said.

Love triangles, awards for especially obedient employees – a lover of yellow news today and himself like the hero of a novel. Employment in a popular German newspaper for the past few years has been, as it has already been dubbed in the media, according to the “Reichelt system”.

“Der Spiegel described the ‘Reichelt system’ in which the editor-in-chief allegedly invited female interns to dinner via Instagram. Sometimes young employees were promoted quickly. But they fell out of favor just as soon,” writes The New York Times …

There are no names in the article – anonymity is maintained. The interrogation took place as part of an internal Bild investigation back in the spring. True, then the results of the check were not announced. Julian Reichelt got off with a temporary suspension. The harassment denied. However, the information leak and the disclosure of evidence of the way back closed. Complaints about obscene proposals were filed by 12 employees. And although the official reason for the dismissal sounds like a mixture of personal and professional, the media paraphrased it for sex and lies. However, the latter is not surprising.

Under the leadership of an overly loving boss, one of the most popular German newspapers ceased to shun fakes and chose an anti-Russian course. For example, the articles more than once denied the history of the blockade of Leningrad. In 2016, Bild deliberately hid the Russian results at the Rio Olympics. In the medal standings, Russia was struck off the list. Today the Kremlin is blamed for the gas shortage in Europe.

“Are millions of Germans facing a cold winter because Russian ruler Vladimir Putin is using his natural gas as a weapon against us?”

Bright and emotional headlines in a journalist’s career, according to experts, are the latest. The work in the media space after such a scandal may end altogether. True, not because of custom stories, as colleagues prophesied, but because of unrestrained romance.