The European Commission assessed the risks of closing enterprises in the EU due to energy prices

2021-10-20T11: 13

2021-10-20T11: 13

2021-10-20T11: 52

BRUSSELS, October 20 – RIA Novosti, Maria Knyazeva. The European Commission sees the risks of plant closures on the continent due to rising energy prices, said the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen at the plenary session of the European Parliament, citing the recovery of the global economy as one of the reasons for the current surge. However, the cost of blue fuel is pushing up the prices of electricity in the EU, the politician said. “We see that due to the price hike, many families find it difficult to make ends meet, and we also see companies that are at risk of closing,” she said. Chairman of the European Commission, “Gazprom” carried out long-term contracts with European partners, but “did not respond to higher demand, as it was before.” To reduce dependence on imports, von der Leyen called for diversification of suppliers. While it is important to accelerate the transition to a cleaner energy system, it is necessary to keep gas as a “transition fuel”, she added. Gas prices in Europe have risen sharply in recent months. Back in early August, the price of the nearest futures on the Dutch TTF index was about $ 515 per thousand cubic meters, and in early October it exceeded the $ 1,900 mark, reaching a historic record. Now these quotes are holding slightly above $ 1,000 per 1,000 cubic meters. Prices for other energy sources are also growing. All this increases the cost of electricity for EU residents. In October, Gazprom reported that in January-September it increased exports to non-CIS countries, according to preliminary data, by 15.3 percent, to 145.8 billion cubic meters. This is the second-highest indicator for nine months in the entire history of deliveries (in 2018 – 149.2 billion cubic meters). The company has repeatedly pointed to the insufficient gas reserves in European underground storage facilities in light of the approaching winter, and on September 17, its head Alexey Miller this factor linked price records. At the same time, Gazprom stresses that it supplies gas to Europe in full compliance with contractual obligations, and also strives to satisfy requests for additional supplies – due to the existing possibilities.

