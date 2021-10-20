The European Parliament awarded the Andrei Sakharov Prize to Alexei Navalny

The European Parliament has awarded Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny the Andrei Sakharov Prize “For Freedom of Thought.” This is reported by two sources of Radio Liberty in the European Parliament, familiar with the discussion of the award. The official announcement of the winner will take place shortly.

After the publication of the news on Radio Liberty, the European People’s Party, which nominated him, also announced the victory of the politician.

The Sakharov Prize is the main award of the European Union in the field of human rights. The candidacy of the Russian oppositionist was nominated by the largest faction of the European Parliament – the European People’s Party, as well as the third most deputies faction of liberals “Renew Europe”, with the wording “for courage in the struggle for freedom, democracy and human rights.”

The first comments are beginning to arrive in connection with the awarding of the Sakharov Prize by Alexei Navalny. This is what Navalny’s ally said to Radio Liberty Ruslan Shaveddinov:

– This is very important, Navalny is now the number 1 political prisoner in the world. This prestigious award underlines the importance of the problem of violation of human rights and freedoms in Russia. Vladimir Putin wants everyone to forget about this. And we are very glad that the topic of the illegal arrest of Navalny is important throughout the world. Any action that strikes the Putin regime will help Navalny.

Is the site blocked?

Bypass the blockage! read>

Navalny has been in a colony since the beginning of the year. He was placed there after he returned to Russia from Germany, where he received treatment after poisoning. He is due to be released in the fall of 2023. But several more criminal cases were initiated against the oppositionist.