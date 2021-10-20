The European Parliament awards Alexei Navalny the Sakharov Prize

The European Parliament awarded Alexei Navalny the Andrei Sakharov Prize “For Freedom of Thought.” About it reported MEP Andrius Kubilius on Twitter.

According to him, Navalny was awarded the award for “his commitment to democracy and freedom of the Russian people.”

🚨#BREAKING🚨 Russian Opposition leader @Navalny is the laureate of the 2021 #SakharovPrize for Freedom of Thought. Mr. Putin, free Alexei #Navalny… Europe calls for his – and all other political prisoners’ – freedom.#freenavalny pic.twitter.com/txf46QNV4k – EPP Group (@EPPGroup) October 20, 2021

Navalny’s candidacy was nominated by the largest faction of the European Parliament, the European People’s Party, as well as the third largest faction in terms of the number of deputies, the Renew Europe faction, with the wording “for courage in the struggle for freedom, democracy and human rights.”

MEPs noted that Navalny is called “the man whom Vladimir Putin fears the most.” The politician’s nomination also said that he gained “international prominence” by organizing demonstrations and running in elections to “advocate reforms against corruption in Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his government.”

The Sakharov Prize was also nominated by 11 Afghan women nominated by the Social Democrats and the Green Party in the European Parliament, as well as the arrested former acting president of Bolivia, Janine Agnes. It was nominated by the faction of European conservatives and reformists.

The award ceremony will take place on December 15 at a plenary meeting in Strasbourg.

The European Parliament established the Andrei Sakharov Prize “For Freedom of Thought” in 1988. It is awarded to people or public organizations that excel in the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms. The amount of the prize is 50 thousand euros. In 2020, the Sakharov Prize was awarded to the Belarusian opposition.