The ex-head of VEB again asked the court in London to send Deripaska to prison

Vladimir Chernukhin said that Deripaska violated a court order, according to which he was supposed to keep his assets, which serve as security for the case he lost. Chernukhin already addressed the court with the same request more than a year ago

Former chairman of the board of VEB Vladimir Chernukhin asked the London court to send Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska to jail, according to the legal information portal Law360. With a similar request, Chernukhin already appealed to the court in June 2020, but he was refused.

Now Chernukhin’s lawyer appealed to the London Court of Appeal. During the hearing, he stated that Deripaska had violated a court order, according to which he was supposed to “keep” certain assets. They were supposed to serve as security for the payment of compensation to Chernukhin in case he wins the case of owning 50% of Trekhgornaya Manufactory against Deripaska.

The litigation between Deripaska and Chernukhin for the right to own half of Trekhgornaya Manufactory went on for several years. In 2017, the London Arbitration Court recognized Chernukhin as a co-owner of the company and ordered Deripaska’s structure to pay him $ 95.2 million.

The latter disagreed with the court’s decision and appealed. However, in February 2020, the London Court of Appeal upheld the decision of the previous instance.