The filming of the series with Meryl Streep about ecology “Extrapolation” has begun

Started filming an eight-part series for Apple TV + “Extrapolation”. He talks about the impact of ecology and climate change on the lives of eight different people, reports Deadline.

The cast is truly stellar: Meryl Streep (Let Them Talk), Sienna Miller (Loudest Voice), Kit Harington (The Death and Life of John F. Donovan, Game of Thrones), Tahar Raheem (The Mauritanian) , Matthew Reese (“Perry Mason”), David Diggs (“Through the Snow”), Gemma Chan (“Fantastic Beasts”), David Schwimmer (“Friends”, “Web Therapy”) and Adarsh ​​Guraw (“White Tiger”) …

The role of Meryl Streep has not been disclosed, but Sienna Miller will play marine biologist Rebecca Shearer, Kit Harington plays Nicholas Bilton, CEO of the industrial giant, Tahar Raheem as Ezra Haddad, a man struggling with memory loss. Matthew Reese will play the developer named Junior, David Diggs is a rabbi from South Florida, Gemma Chan plays Natasha Alper, a single mother and microfinance banker, David Schwimmer plays Harris Goldblatt, the father of his teenage daughter, and Adarsh ​​Guraw plays a driver for hire. Gaurava.

Director and screenwriter – Scott Z. Burns (“The Bourne Ultimatum”, “The Loudest Voice”).