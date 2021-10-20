The first Bitcoin ETF has started trading in the United States. Details – Ministry of Finance

The first ETF based on Bitcoin futures of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME Group) began trading in the United States. The Bitcoin Strategy ETF from ProShares is listed under the ticker BITO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Exchange trades

At the start of trading, the bitcoin rate at the moment rose to $ 63.2 thousand, after which it began to decline. In the first 20 minutes, the volume of trading in ProShares shares exceeded $ 280 million.

By words Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas, the instrument entered the top 15 ETFs by the most active starts in the first trading session.

Bitcoin rate

According to the Ministry of Finance, as of the morning of October 20, the cost of the first cryptocurrency is $ 63,945 per coin.

What is ETF

ETF (exchange traded fund) are investment funds that form portfolios of assets and issue their own shares, where each security is tied to a certain part of the fund’s assets. Thus, ETFs allow you to purchase an asset without actually owning it.

In the case of the Bitcoin Strategy ETF from ProShares, the fund will be pegged to Bitcoin futures, which have been traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange since 2017.

How to invest in ETFs from Ukraine

Ukrainians have access to world stock markets through brokerage companies – domestic and international. The registration procedure with a broker, as a rule, is remote and is not much more complicated than opening a deposit in a bank.

You need to provide information about yourself and a copy of the documents. Different brokers may have different requirements, but, most likely, you will be asked for a scanned copy of your passport and a document confirming your address of residence, and provide an identification number.

An application for opening an account is considered for several days, after which the broker opens an account to which you can transfer funds and start trading.

The maximum amount that individuals can invest abroad was limited by the NBU. Now it is 100 thousand euros per year.

Some brokerage companies also set a minimum amount that must be deposited into an account in order to open it. In addition, brokers charge commissions for operations in the stock market, and some additionally also for account maintenance. The rates of the most popular brokers in Ukraine can be found below.

