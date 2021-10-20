The first images of the new Range Rover appeared :: Autonews

Land Rover has released the first teasers of its next-generation Range Rover flagship SUV, which will premiere on October 26, 2021. As the commercial director of the British brand Jerry McGovern said, the novelty “will become the most coveted Range Rover ever released.”

Based on the blurred first image, the SUV will retain its signature signature silhouette with a sloping roofline, wide glass line and tinted pillars. The second teaser shows the massive radiator grille with a new sporty pattern and the bonnet lip with the model name.

The new generation Range Rover will be based on the modular MLA platform, which will be used for the modern vehicles of the Jaguar Land Rover alliance. This architecture provides for the use of different power plants: the new SUV will receive modifications with classic internal combustion engines, as well as versions with hybrid and all-electric units.