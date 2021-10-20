The Flash teases the death of Batman Ben Affleck in the DC MCU

First movie trailer Flash was unveiled during DC FanDome 2021 and looks set to be the perfect farewell to the DCEU Dark Knight.

Ben Affleck’s Batman has caused a lot of controversy since its debut on the tape Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice… And after Justice League Zach Snyderit looks like the character’s journey will end on a high note.

Batman has died several times in the comics, and Zack Snyder’s original plan included the death of a hero. Bruce Wayne sacrificed himself to save Lois Lane from Darkseid, which would prevent Superman from succumbing to the Equation of Anti-Life. While the DC Universe has moved away from Zach Snyder’s vision, Batman’s fate seems to have remained the same.

Trailer “Flash” includes a shot of Batman’s mask lying on the floor. Drops of blood can be seen nearby. Judging by the jagged shape at the bottom of the mask’s neck and the bat symbol on the chest of the suit in the background, it appears to be from Michael Keaton’s Batman. However, there is another shot in the video in which Barry Allen touches a lifeless hand, which may belong to Ben Affleck’s Batman.

The absence of the original DC MCU Batman in the trailer, coupled with Barry’s journey into another universe, suggests that the Justice League leader is no longer mentoring the Flash.

Killing Batman Affleck is the perfect way to motivate Flash to travel the multiverse, as the hero who recruited him into the Justice League and also served as a mentor to Zach Snyder’s Justice League will no longer be around. While Barry Allen reunites with his dead mother, as in the original Flashpoint story arc (and endangers the entire multiverse), his motivation to travel between realities may have stemmed from the Bruce Wayne tragedy.

It could also explain the absence of Superman Henry Cavill in future projects and would justify the appearance of Supergirl by Sasha Kalle.

The premiere of the film comic strip is scheduled for November 3, 2022.