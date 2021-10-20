https://ria.ru/20211019/stskk-1755275614.html

The Foreign Ministry commented on the detention of a representative of the LPR in the JCCC

MOSCOW, October 19 – RIA Novosti. Russia regards Kiev’s actions in connection with the detention of a representative of the self-proclaimed LPR at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) as treacherous and provocative, this undermines the settlement, according to the commentary of the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova. incident on the line of contact Lugansk initiated the convening of an extraordinary meeting of the subgroup on the security of the Contact Group. ” “Unfortunately, its holding was disrupted by the Ukrainian side, which at the last moment refused to participate in the meeting without explaining the reasons,” Zakharova said. “We regard the actions of the Ukrainian side as treacherous and provocative. Ukraine’s obligations under a bilateral consular convention with Russia, “she said.” We also expect a principled assessment of the incident by the OSCE. We hope that its Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine will show a more active, responsible and impartial approach, closely monitor the situation on the line contact in Donbass and conscientiously reflect it in their reports, thereby contributing to the settlement process, “- said in the commentary of the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova, published on the agency’s website. The withdrawal of forces from the disputed town of Zolote in Donbass captured a representative of Luhansk in the JCCC. In Kiev, they claim that an employee of the department was detained because he was conducting reconnaissance of the positions of the Ukrainian security forces. The LPR denied this information. The People’s Police of the LPR accused the special services of Ukraine of torture and the use of psychotropic substances during the interrogation of a representative of the LPR, and the OSCE SMM – of inaction on the issue of his release. The LPR representative office in the JCCC cut off all contacts with Kiev, as well as withdrew all security guarantees given to work at the contact line, and restricted the movement of OSCE patrols along a number of routes.

