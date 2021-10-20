The government launched a system to fight inflation

The government has launched a pilot system to counter the risks of accelerating world prices for socially important goods. Sectoral departments – the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Energy – have built econometric models describing the dependence of the cost of certain product groups in the domestic market on global inflation. A source close to the Cabinet of Ministers and a federal official told Vedomosti about this. The information was confirmed by official representatives of the ministries.
According to Vedomosti’s interlocutors, the models are designed and are already being used to predict how Russian domestic prices, expressed in special indices, will change under the influence of the global conjuncture. The evaluation period is 6-8 weeks. The development of the system was supervised by First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov.
How the system works
For each group of goods, a risk profile is defined – an acceptable range of changes in value, explained the interlocutors of Vedomosti. If the internal price index goes beyond the permissible limits, the department, according to the regulations, is obliged to submit proposals on how to neutralize the risk of dispersal of internal prices for a particular product.
The range is formulated taking into account the permissible inflation for this product group. “The ultimate goal of the system is to drive price increases within the inflation target,” said a source close to the government. According to him, for some goods the risk profile can be defined, for example, as a target for inflation plus a few percentage points, for others it is provided at a lower level, the comfort zones for each group of the department were determined individually. The ministries report on the situation on the level and price forecasts for the commodity groups they supervise on a weekly basis. The Ministry of Economic Development is collecting reports and proposals on responding to the risks of overclocking indices. The department reports the consolidated position to the government.
According to the source, the standard arsenal of departments to counter risks includes, first of all, such measures as reducing import duties and subsidizing manufacturers. A tougher option is the introduction of dampers, a flexible system of export customs duties (during the period of price acceleration, the rate rises, during the period of cooling of the market situation, it decreases). But this option, according to the source, is not so preferable, since the increase in export duties has a negative impact on the position of Russian manufacturers in world markets. The most extreme option is the conclusion of special agreements with manufacturers, by analogy with the practice of the previous year. But it is seen as an exceptional measure, which is generally not planned to be used.
What will be evaluated
The Ministry of Industry and Trade analyzes the cost of the following goods: aluminum, copper, ferrous metals, in particular rebar, hot rolled coils, scrap steel and metallurgical concentrate, as well as all types of mineral fertilizers – potassium, ammophos and nitrate. The Ministry of Agriculture examines prices for the following food products: wheat, wheat flour, bread, sunflower seeds, sunflower oil, corn, barley, soybeans, livestock products (chicken, pork, eggs, milk), as well as fish products (pollock, pink salmon, herring) … Oil, gasoline (AI-92 and AI-95), diesel fuel, polyethylene, polypropylene are the responsibility of the Ministry of Energy.
For each group of products, its representative, or benchmark, in the world market, with which the domestic price is most closely correlated, has been determined, a source close to the government explained. For example, to analyze the reaction of the Russian price of wheat to changes in the world market situation, the Ministry of Agriculture uses the chain index of the five-month futures for European wheat MATIF. In calculating the price of rebar, the Ministry of Industry is guided by the monthly futures for steel rebar SRRc1 on the London Stock Exchange. The Ministry of Energy has built a model of dependence of gasoline prices on the cost of daily deliveries of premium grade of unleaded gasoline to North-Western Europe.
Worried about meat and potatoes
A representative of the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade told Vedomosti that forecasting methods and regulations for interaction between departments have indeed already been approved. “The relevant ministries conduct regular monitoring, and on a weekly basis they forecast domestic prices based on the dynamics of world prices.
It is assumed that, based on the monitoring results, line ministries, if necessary, prepare proposals on measures to respond to risks, ”the source said. He also clarified that the Analytical Center under the Government was involved in the work – this institute is responsible for visualizing models.
The representative of the Ministry of Agriculture confirmed that the methodology is already being applied. The representative of the department noted that at the moment the ministry is concerned about the rise in prices for meat and potatoes, uncharacteristic for this period of the year. “The appropriate response measures are currently being negotiated,” the source said. “The Ministry, as part of its ongoing work with the government, is monitoring price dynamics in previously set directions, including possible improvements in such monitoring,” said a representative of the Ministry of Energy.
Representatives of the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the government apparatus did not respond to a request from Vedomosti.
Expert support to the ministries in building models was provided by the Center for Macroeconomic Analysis and Short-Term Forecasting, the source said. The deputy general director of the center, Vladimir Salnikov, who oversees the development, confirmed this to Vedomosti. He said that to determine the dependence of domestic prices on world prices, they used data from foreign exchanges, international news agencies – on the one hand, and mainly Rosstat data – on the other. The period from the beginning of 2018 was analyzed, he specified. For all product categories, a fairly strong dependence on changes in world prices was recorded. However, in the models, according to him, the influence of internal factors is also taken into account.
Reference Practice
Forecasting price dynamics in the short-term horizon is becoming a reference international government practice, said Gleb Pokatovich, first vice president of the CSR. For example, the UK Department of Economics and Finance (HM Treasury) publishes a monthly short-term consensus forecast for inflation and other key macroeconomic indicators. Other countries are also proactively trying to react, he notes: in the United States, they found that the rise in domestic prices is largely due to the rise in the cost of container shipping due to a global supply disruption. In response, the US authorities put the port of Los Angeles and the port of Long Beach on a 24-hour basis in order to unload the freight containers accumulated on the ships.
In the medium term, the standard instruments for increasing the economy’s resilience to shocks in the commodity markets can be primarily incentives to hedge the risks of rising commodity prices, believes Alexander Isakov, senior economist at VTB Capital, in particular, through the development of the derivatives market for basic goods. Food aid programs could be another measure of protection against price increases, but these should be modeled solely taking into account regional characteristics, the level of retail trade and other factors, the economist continued. An effective sectoral policy to curb inflation can complement the measures of the Central Bank – in a successful combination of circumstances, even keep the regulator from raising the rate, Isakov summed up.