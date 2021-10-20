The government launched a system to fight inflation

According to the source, the standard arsenal of departments to counter risks includes, first of all, such measures as reducing import duties and subsidizing manufacturers. A tougher option is the introduction of dampers, a flexible system of export customs duties (during the period of price acceleration, the rate rises, during the period of cooling of the market situation, it decreases). But this option, according to the source, is not so preferable, since the increase in export duties has a negative impact on the position of Russian manufacturers in world markets. The most extreme option is the conclusion of special agreements with manufacturers, by analogy with the practice of the previous year. But it is seen as an exceptional measure, which is generally not planned to be used.