The head of Intel said that its former executives were to blame for all the company’s problems, and promised to fix everything.

In a conversation with Axios, current Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger blamed the company’s past production failures on its former executives. Unlike himself, Gelsinger said many were not engineers with a deep understanding of chip technology.

Reflecting on Intel’s past mistakes, Gelsinger noted that the company once became so successful that its former leaders decided to move away from the strategy used then, which, in fact, made it such a giant in the processor market. In particular, the “top” decided to abandon the “manic” focus on the production process, which the company has adhered to since its inception. What this led to is well known. Manufacturing defects, a delay in the transition to a new technological process and, as a result, a loss of position in the market for consumer and server processors, as well as the recent “divorce” with Apple.

Gelsinger is full of ambitions to bring Intel back to the top of the technology Olympus and give the company back the ability to produce cutting-edge chips not only for itself, but also for those who want to rely on it as a contract manufacturer of chips.

The head of Intel announced his determination to restore customer confidence in the company and to establish production to such a level that if a buyer orders a million chips by Monday, they will be ready for shipment by Sunday evening. “It has always been that way. And our competitors have always been afraid of us, because we have always done what we promised. “– said Gelsinger.