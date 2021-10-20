The head of “Rosgeology” told when the oil will run out :: Business :: RBC

Large oil fields have not been discovered lately, but the companies have not yet started production on the shelf at a depth of more than 500 m. “There will be enough oil as long as the technologies are developed,” the head of Rosgeology believes.



The general director of Rosgeology, Sergei Gorkov, urges not to rush to declare the depletion of oil reserves in Russia and in the world as a whole. “There will be enough oil as long as the technologies are developed,” he said in an interview with RBC.

According to him, no large giant fields have been discovered recently, but the companies have not started oil production on the shelf at a depth of more than 500 meters. “And the study of the World Ocean is only 10%, that is, in principle, we simply do not fully understand what kind of wealth we have,” he added.

Gorkov recalled that in the 1980s, even in films, they said that oil would definitely end in 2020, but since then the global industry has only increased production.