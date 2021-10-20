https://ria.ru/20211020/vybory-1755385128.html

The head of the CEC called the twice-voted Russian woman a repeat offender

Russian citizen Yulia Ilyinskaya, who lives in Israel, deliberately committed a crime, having voted twice during the September elections, the head of the CEC told RIA Novosti, 20.10.2021

MOSCOW, October 20 – RIA Novosti. Russian citizen Yulia Ilyinskaya, who lives in Israel, deliberately committed a crime, having voted twice during the September elections, said Ella Pamfilova, chairman of the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation, calling the woman “an electoral recidivist.” The Constitution of the Russian Federation and was arrested in absentia in Moscow, this time during the voting in the elections to the State Duma, she again tried to deceive the electoral system in Israel, stating that she voted in person at the polling station and online. at the polling station in Israel – we already had information that she voted. We knew about this, we warned her, but she signed a statement and deliberately committed a crime. Since she commits this offense again, the law enforcement agencies in this case will not be powerless “, – said Pamfilova during a meeting at the CEC on Wednesday. She told the Yabloko party, which, according to the head of the CEC, knew about Ilyinskaya’s electoral crimes, but nevertheless endowed her with the powers of an observer. According to a member of the CEC of the Russian Federation, Anton Lopatin, the CEC had previously received a corresponding appeal. The CEC member also confirmed that Russian citizen Yulia Ilyinskaya, who lives in Israel, claimed that she was able to vote several times in the elections to the State Duma electronically and in person at the polling station. The check is already underway, Lopatin summed up. The elections to the State Duma were held on September 17-19. According to the CEC, following the results of the elections to the State Duma, United Russia received 324 mandates, the Communist Party of the Russian Federation – 57, A Just Russia – For the Truth – 27, the Liberal Democratic Party – 21, New People – 13. -0-

