The head of the European Commission announced the risk of closing companies due to energy prices :: Politics :: RBC

The European Commission believes that EU factories may close due to rising energy prices. This was stated by the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen at the plenary session of the European Parliament.

“We see that the price spike makes it difficult for many families to make ends meet, and we also see companies at risk of shutting down,” said von der Leyen.

The jump in gas prices was partly due to the recovery in the global economy, she said. At the same time, the cost of gas contributes to an increase in the price of electricity within the European Union, she believes.

Gazprom’s long-term agreements with European partners were fulfilled, but the company “did not respond to higher demand as it did before,” said the European Commission chairman. To reduce dependence on imports, according to von der Leyen, it is necessary to diversify supplies. Today, the European Union imports about 90% of gas, she stressed.

In addition, the head of the EC drew attention to the importance of accelerating the transition to renewable energy sources. Before that, gas should be used as a “transition fuel”, she concluded.