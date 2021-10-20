The head of the Moscow region told who will be affected by the new COVID restrictions :: Society :: RBC

Earlier, on October 12, the region increased the share of employees in the service sector, catering and transport, who must undergo compulsory vaccination, to 80%. The heads of the Moscow region companies and enterprises must, by November 10, organize vaccination of at least 80% of employees with the first component of the vaccination, and by December 10 – with the second component.

“There are about 360 vaccination points in the region – in polyclinics, shopping centers, MFC, mobile complexes. You can get vaccinated at the enterprise, ”the regional health ministry said at the time.

In Moscow, additional restrictions were announced on October 19. Until February 25, a home regimen was introduced for unvaccinated Muscovites over 60 years old or with chronic diseases. Employers must switch to remote work at least 30% of the total number of employees and all employees over 60 years of age and suffering from chronic diseases. At the same time, the requirement for removal does not apply to those who have been ill or vaccinated.

Service enterprises must ensure that at least 80% of the total number of employees are vaccinated. Vaccination with the first component must be done before December 1.

On October 20, President Vladimir Putin signed a decree declaring non-working days in the country with the preservation of wages from October 30 to November 7, 2021 inclusive. The decree noted that the regional authorities can establish additional non-working days until October 30 or extend them after November 7, based on the sanitary and epidemic situation.

In addition, the government and regional authorities should provide measures to support small and medium-sized businesses, as well as socially oriented non-profit organizations, most affected by the worsening epidemiological situation and the introduction of non-working days.

In the Moscow region on October 19, for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,955 COVID infected per day were detected. The previous record was set the day before – then 2,768 people fell ill with the coronavirus. Earlier, the maximum number of infected (2,759 people) was also recorded on October 17.

Before the new rise in the incidence, more than 2.7 thousand people in the region fell ill at the end of June. So, on June 28, the headquarters identified 2,722 people with COVID-19.