The island of Iwo Jima rose from the eruption, revealing the sunken ships of the famous battle

In southern Japan, volcanoes erupt one after another. Volcanic activity on the island of Ioto (Iwo Jima) led to the appearance on the coast of several dozen sunken Japanese ships from the time of the famous battle of World War II.

硫黄島 の こ の 沈没 船 は 戦 争 で 沈 め ら れ た 船 じ ゃ な く て, 戦 後 に 米 軍 が 港 を 作 ろ う と し て 防波堤 と し て 沈 め た 船 で す よ. コ ン ク リ ー ト で 固 め る 予 定 だ っ た け れ ど, 隆起 が 激 し く て 途中 放棄 し たも の。 pic.twitter.com/L8sDsvJrKE – JSF (@ rockfish31) October 17, 2021

During the Pacific War, a fierce battle took place.

The ship, which was sunk at sea, was exposed due to the island’s uplift, said the director of the Center for the Promotion of Volcano Research, Setsuya Nakada, local media reported. “Iwo Jima is the fastest changing volcano among 110 active volcanoes in Japan. I think there is a likelihood of a large eruption, ”the specialist pointed out.

The Battle of Iwo Jima is a battle between the troops of the Japanese Empire and the United States for the island of Ioto (Iwo Jima) in the Pacific Ocean, which began on February 16 and ended on March 26, 1945 with the victory of the United States. This was the first US military operation in Japan. The imperial Japanese army built a powerful defense line on the island, thanks to which it was able to repel enemy attacks for a month. This battle was the only land operation by the Japanese forces in which they suffered fewer overall casualties than the United States, although there were more casualties on the Japanese side.