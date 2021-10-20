https://ria.ru/20211019/kitay-1755190311.html
The Kremlin commented on the tests of hypersonic weapons by China
The Kremlin does not consider the testing of hypersonic weapons by China as a threat, the PRC is developing its army without going beyond the scope of obligations, the spokesman said … RIA Novosti, 19.10.2021
MOSCOW, October 19. – RIA News. The Kremlin does not consider the testing of hypersonic weapons by China as a threat; weapons systems, also without going beyond the framework of any international obligations, “Peskov told reporters.
