The Kremlin spoke about possible reshuffle in the government

Dmitry Peskov answered the question about major changes in power

Photo: Vladimir Andreev © URA.RU

The representatives of the Kremlin never speak about personnel reshuffles in the government of the Russian Federation in advance. So the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov answered the question of journalists that in the near future there will be some changes in the careers of several officials.

“We never announce,” said a Kremlin spokesman. His words are quoted by RIA Novosti.

Earlier, URA.RU reported that personnel changes expected soon in the Russian government could affect four officials. According to a source of an agency close to the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov is named among the candidates for dismissal. At the same time, three governors can become members of the Cabinet of Ministers. One of them is a protege of the mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin, the other – the head of Rostec Sergei Chemezov.