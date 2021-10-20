The last region of Russia without compulsory vaccination introduced QR codes :: Society :: RBC

On October 20, the press office of the head and government of Ingushetia told RBC that so far the regional authorities do not plan to introduce mandatory vaccination, since the situation with COVID-19 is now relatively stable.

“Although such a possibility is not ruled out if the situation becomes critical,” the press service added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Governor of the Stavropol Territory, Vladimir Vladimirov, announced that the region would introduce compulsory vaccination against coronavirus for certain categories of citizens, as morbidity and mortality rates are growing.

After that, similar measures were taken in Kalmykia in accordance with the order of the chief sanitary doctor of the republic, Dzhangar Sandzhiev.

“Compulsory vaccination will affect citizens whose professional activities are associated with the greatest number of social contacts,” – said in a statement on the website of the head of the region. It is necessary to be vaccinated with the first component of the vaccine before November 15, and the second before December 15.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that in Russia the level of herd immunity from coronavirus infection is about 45%. The regions – leaders in collective immunity from COVID-19 are Moscow and the region, St. Petersburg, Chechnya, Tuva, the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug, Karelia and the Belgorod region.

Against the background of an increase in the incidence of diseases, the Russian authorities declared non-working days from October 30 to November 7. The corresponding decree was signed by President Vladimir Putin. According to the document, the heads of the regions can introduce non-working days with the preservation of wages until October 30, as well as extend this regime after November 7.