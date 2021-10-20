“The main character” with Reynolds and other new items

“The main character”

Action comedy starring Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds will be a major newcomer this week. With a high degree of probability, this particular film will lead the Russian film distribution at the end of the weekend. “The protagonist” from director Sean Levy, known in our country for the film “Real Steel” and the film series “Night at the Museum”, tells the story of a young man who, as it seemed to him, until a certain moment, lived in an ideal world. His name is Guy – and he works at a bank. Unexpectedly for himself, thanks to a very pretty person, he finds out that he is in fact part of a large-scale video game and that he is just a minor character. Then the Guy decides to fight the system – and for this he violates the rules established by the game. Both Russian and foreign critics were pleased with the film. On the aggregator of reviews Rotten Tomatoes, the rating of “Protagonist” is 86% out of 100. Critics write that nothing new in this story can be found, but it will not hurt to enjoy the carbon monoxide comedy, in which the public’s favorite Reynolds starred.

“Shutter Island”

The cult thriller Martin Scorsese with Leonardo DiCaprio in the title role is being re-released. Even if you’ve seen this movie before, watching it on the big screen is not the same as watching it on TV. Moreover, 11 years have passed since the premiere of “Isle of the Damned”. Teddy Daniels, played by DiCaprio, arrives on the island where the mental hospital is located. Together with his partner Chuck, he will have to find out who is behind the murders taking place in this god-damned place. The hero of DiCaprio is a marshal, is following the trail of a criminal, but at some point he realizes that something is wrong …

“Don’t Breathe 2”

The sequel to the acclaimed 2015 thriller starring Stephen Lang from Avatar. If in the first part of the film series Norman Nordstrom acted as the main antagonist, then in the sequel he was retrained as a protagonist. Several years have passed since the events described in the original. Norman and the girl, orphaned after the then fire, moved to a remote forest hut. Everything went well until the moment when the child was kidnapped by the criminals. Now Nordstrom is forced to leave his home in order to save the only person close to him. Taking into account the high marks of the first “Don’t Breathe”, one can hope that the authors will not fail in the case of the sequel.

“Annette”

The first English-language film by Frenchman Leo Carax, for which he received the Cannes Film Festival Director’s Prize in July 2021. Marion Cotillard and Adam Driver starred in this surprise musical. The first plays an opera singer, who more and more often has to die on stage, and the second works as a stand-up comedian and enjoys boxing. They passionately love each other – and sing about this love, as a result of which they have a child. The opera diva dies during a storm, but continues to appear to the young man in his dreams. He does not know what to do with himself, because he sees his beloved everywhere, including in his daughter, who has a strange gift. The film Karax dedicated to his daughter from his marriage with actress Katya Golubeva, who died several years ago under unclear circumstances.