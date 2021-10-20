The Minister of Health of Yakutia, Elena Borisova, was dismissed from her post in connection with the transfer to another job. The head of the republic, Aisen Nikolaev, announced this on October 20 in his telegram channel.

Borisova Elena Afraimovna was born on July 21, 1975 in Yakutsk. Graduated from the Yakutsk State University named after M.K. Ammosov with a specialization in “general medicine”, candidate of medical sciences.

Labor activity

1990-1993 – cleaning lady of the Yakutsk cooperative technical school.

1993-2003 – obstetrician-gynecologist at the Yakutsk Clinical Diagnostic Center.

2003-2004 – Research Fellow, Senior Research Fellow at the Yakutsk Scientific Center of the Russian Academy of Medical Sciences and the Government of Yakutia.

2004-2009 – Associate Professor of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Yakutsk State University named after M.K. Ammosov.

2007-2011 – Head of the Health Department of the District Administration of Yakutsk.

2012-2013 – Head of the State Public Institution “Health Administration of Yakutsk” under the Ministry of Health of Yakutia.

2013-2018 – Chief Physician of the State Autonomous Institution of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) “Medical Center of Yakutsk”.

On October 23, 2018, she was appointed Minister of Health of Yakutia.

Elena Borisova has been repeatedly criticized by residents of the republic due to the difficult situation in the healthcare system during the coronavirus pandemic. In November 2020, the head of Yakutia, Aisen Nikolaev, reprimanded Minister of Health Elena Borisova due to the red tape in concluding contracts for the purchase and delivery of medical equipment to the republic. The minister herself noted that there was no reason for concern, and all requirements for the distribution of federal funds would be fulfilled on time. In December of the same year, the head of Yakutia awarded Elena Borisova with the Civic Valor insignia.

Lena Afanasyeva, chief physician of the Yakut Republican Oncological Dispensary, has been appointed Acting Minister of Health of the Republic.

Lena Afanasyeva / Yakut City Council

In September last year, Lena Afanasyeva ran for deputy of the Yakut City Duma in the Central single-mandate constituency. Just at this time, a pilot project of the Ministry of Health, an oncological dispensary and city hospital No. 3 was organized for free tests for antibodies to COVID-19, and many residents of the city noticed that it was accompanied by campaign materials for Afanasyeva.

However, the election commission did not find a connection between Afanasyeva’s election campaign and free antibody tests. According to the commission, the car with the campaign materials of the candidate for deputy was standing during the action of the Ministry of Health, but it had nothing to do with testing. As a result, Lena Afanasyeva won and became a deputy of the City Duma of Yakutsk in the Central District.

Photo: Il Tumen press service