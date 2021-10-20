The Ministry of Internal Affairs has adopted a compact Lebedev pistol – Army and defense industry

MOSCOW, October 20. / TASS /. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia has adopted the latest 9-mm Lebedev compact pistol (PLC), developed by the Kalashnikov group of companies (GC). This was reported to TASS on Wednesday by the press service of Kalashnikov.

“Confirming acceptance of the pistol [ПЛК] into service with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, “the press service informed.

As noted in “Kalashnikov”, GC is ready to start serial production of PLCs as soon as possible. “The enterprise has completed technological preparation for the serial production of PLCs,” the press service added.

The re-equipment of the Ministry of Internal Affairs with a new PLC pistol was caused by the insufficient capacity of the cartridge of the standard Makarov pistol (PM), a source in the military-industrial complex told TASS. “The 9×18 mm PM cartridge does not meet modern requirements for penetration and stopping action. The PLC is designed for the 9×19 cartridge, which is the modern” gold standard “for pistol ammunition. control bodies – this significantly increases the efficiency of combat missions, “- said the source.

The compact size allows the use of the PLC for concealed carry, which is necessary for operational police officers and special services, and the presence of a Picatinny rail ensures the effectiveness of the all-day use of the pistol.

According to Kalashnikov Media, the total length of the PLC pistol is 180 mm, the barrel length is 92 mm, the weight is 0.71 kg, and the magazine capacity is 14 rounds. The cartridge 9×19 is used as ammunition.