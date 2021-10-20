The Ministry of Internal Affairs has adopted a Lebedev pistol, a source said

https://ria.ru/20211020/plk-1755310824.html

MOSCOW, October 20 – RIA Novosti. The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs has adopted a new compact Lebedev pistol (PLC), which will replace the obsolete Makarov pistol (PM) in law enforcement agencies, a source in the power structures told RIA Novosti. He noted that Lebedev’s compact pistol “should gradually replace the obsolete PM in the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Soviet development “. The PLC was developed by the Kalashnikov group of companies. It differs from the basic version of the Lebedev pistol in reduced length, height and weight. The pistol is powered by 9 x 19 mm cartridges, its magazine capacity is 14 cartridges. The weapon is suitable for concealed carry. The Makarov pistol was developed back in 1948 and does not meet a number of modern requirements, including in terms of accuracy and power. In total in the power structures of Russia today there are up to 100 thousand “makarovs”.

