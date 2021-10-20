https://ria.ru/20211020/plk-1755310824.html
The Ministry of Internal Affairs has adopted a Lebedev pistol, a source said
The Ministry of Internal Affairs has adopted a Lebedev pistol, a source said – RIA Novosti, 10/20/2021
The Ministry of Internal Affairs has adopted a Lebedev pistol, a source said
The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs has adopted a new compact Lebedev pistol (PLC), which will replace the obsolete Makarov pistol in law enforcement agencies … RIA Novosti, 20.10.2021
2021-10-20T03: 42
2021-10-20T03: 42
2021-10-20T05: 14
security
technologies
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/17/1746922504_0:121:1280:841_1920x0_80_0_0_c662c6e4745c7fe2454234639225b438.jpg
MOSCOW, October 20 – RIA Novosti. The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs has adopted a new compact Lebedev pistol (PLC), which will replace the obsolete Makarov pistol (PM) in law enforcement agencies, a source in the power structures told RIA Novosti. He noted that Lebedev’s compact pistol “should gradually replace the obsolete PM in the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Soviet development “. The PLC was developed by the Kalashnikov group of companies. It differs from the basic version of the Lebedev pistol in reduced length, height and weight. The pistol is powered by 9 x 19 mm cartridges, its magazine capacity is 14 cartridges. The weapon is suitable for concealed carry. The Makarov pistol was developed back in 1948 and does not meet a number of modern requirements, including in terms of accuracy and power. In total in the power structures of Russia today there are up to 100 thousand “makarovs”.
https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20210216/pistolet-1597706872.html
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/17/1746922504_6-0:1206:900_1920x0_80_0_0_8220978a637969d66f9b37776bc02473.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
security, technology, russia
The Ministry of Internal Affairs has adopted a Lebedev pistol, a source said
MOSCOW, October 20 – RIA Novosti. The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs has adopted a new compact Lebedev pistol (PLC), which will replace the obsolete Makarov pistol (PM) in law enforcement agencies, a source in law enforcement agencies told RIA Novosti.
“According to the results of state tests, the Ministry of Internal Affairs has adopted a new PLC pistol,” said the agency’s interlocutor.
He noted that Lebedev’s compact pistol “should gradually replace the obsolete Soviet-designed PM in the Ministry of Internal Affairs.”
The PLC was developed by the Kalashnikov group of companies. It differs from the basic version of the Lebedev pistol in reduced length, height and weight. The pistol is powered by 9 x 19 mm cartridges, its magazine capacity is 14 cartridges. The weapon is suitable for concealed carry.
Expert: Lebedev pistol from “Kalashnikov” will definitely arouse interest