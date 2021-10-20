The Ministry of Internal Affairs put Lyubov Sobol on the wanted list :: Politics :: RBC

In August, Sobol was sentenced to one and a half years of restriction of freedom, but a few days later the media reported that she had left Russia.

Love Sable

(Photo: Sergey Karpukhin / TASS)



Companion of opposition leader Alexei Navalny and ex-lawyer of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (recognized as an extremist organization and banned in Russia) Lyubov Sobol is wanted by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The Sobol card appeared in the database of wanted persons of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, it specifies that it is “wanted under the article of the Criminal Code”.

“I have so many criminal cases that I don’t even know what the wanted list is. I learned about the wanted list like everyone else from the media. This will not affect my work, ”Lyubov Sobol told RBC, noting that she would continue to fight corruption.

The media reported on the departure of Sobol from Russia after the verdict



The Preobrazhensky Court of Moscow on August 3 appointed Sobol a sentence of one and a half years of restriction of freedom on a “sanitary case”. She was forbidden to leave her home from 22:00 to 6:00, to take part in mass actions, to travel outside Moscow and the region.

On August 8, REN TV reported that she left Russia and went to Turkey. The interlocutor of RT said that Sobol took off from Vnukovo on August 7 at 20:20 Moscow time.