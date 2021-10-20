The Ministry of Justice announced the date of replacement of certificates from the registry office for an entry in the register :: Society :: RBC

The minister explained that the introduction of a registry model into the work of the registry office system will minimize paperwork, and will save budget funds that go to the production, accounting and destruction of forms.

Chuichenko noted that the digitalization of the registry office system, the transfer of more than 524 million records from archives to electronic form, since 1926, made it possible to provide payments to families with children in the shortest possible time during the period of restrictions associated with the coronavirus. Citizens were able to receive money quickly, without providing any additional documents, the minister said.

The Ministry of Justice has completed the preparation of the regulatory framework for the implementation of super services – “Childbirth” and “Loss of a loved one.” This will allow registering birth and death without a personal appeal to the registry office – it will be enough to send an application through the portal of public services. At the same time, medical certificates of birth or death will be received in electronic form from the Unified State Information System in the field of healthcare to the personal account of a citizen and attached to his application.

“Both services will start working after the necessary information systems are updated and their interaction is debugged. For example, the launch of the super service “Birth of a Child” is scheduled for March 2022, “Chuichenko said.

Extracts from the registry office became available on the portal of public services



On September 14, 2021, the government press service reported that extracts from the registry office can be obtained on the state services website. In particular, on “Gosuslug” will be available certificates of marriage and divorce, about a change of name, as well as birth certificates for themselves and children. To get them, you need to go to the “Documents and Data” section of the “State Services”, and then to the “Family and Children” section. You can request data on a one-time basis or subscribe.

The ministry noted that with the help of the new service it will be possible to use information from the registry office to automatically fill in applications for “State Services”. The service will have to minimize errors that occur during the filling process, and will also be able to check the correctness of the specified information.

In May, extracts from the Unified State Register of Real Estate (USRN) became available on the website of state services: about a real estate object, about the transfer of rights to it, as well as about the main characteristics and registered rights to such an object. This project was launched by the Ministry of Digital Industry in cooperation with Rosreestr. Rosreestr noted that such an extract would be tantamount to a paper document.