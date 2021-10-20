The most popular Chinese car in Russia is named – Gazeta.Ru

The Chery Tiggo 7 Pro crossover became the bestseller in Russia among the cars of Chinese brands, informs agency “Autostat”. In the first nine months of this year, the model has sold 10 thousand units.

Chery Tiggo 7 Pro costs from 1.67 million rubles, it is equipped with a 1.5-liter gasoline engine and 147 hp, which is paired with a variator and transmits traction to the front wheels.

The second place in the ranking was taken by Haval F7, which was in the lead in the first seven months. From January to September, 9.3 thousand new F7s were sold. The crossover, available in both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive, is powered by a 1.5-liter turbo engine with 150 hp. and a “robot”. The F7 price starts at 1.63 million rubles.

The top three was closed by the Chery Tiggo 4 model with a result of 8.9 thousand units sold. “SUV” is offered with a front-wheel drive, a 1.5-liter engine with a capacity of 113 hp. and mechanical transmission. Tiggo 4 costs from 1 129 900 rubles.

The top 5 most popular “Chinese” in Russia were formed by the Geely Coolray (7769 units) and Haval F7x (7357 units) crossovers. Geely Atlas (6728 units), Chery Tiggo 8 Pro (3648 units), Haval Jolion (3395 units), CheryExeed TXL (2322 units) and Haval H9 (2187 units) rounded out the top ten.

This week Chery announced the appearance in Russia of the updated TXL crossover, which is sold under the Exeed brand. Its presentation will take place in October.