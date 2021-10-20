The most powerful Porsche 718 showed its capabilities before its debut – Autoreview

In the younger family of Porsche sports cars, an addition is expected: the debut of the most extreme modification called the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS is scheduled for November. This is the first mid-engined Porsche with an RS attachment, and the main differences from the existing Cayman GT4 model will be increased power, reduced weight and a developed aerodynamic body kit (for increased downforce).

Recall that the original Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 coupe has a 4.0-liter (420 hp) six-cylinder aspirated engine, and initially it was aggregated only with a manual transmission, but later a PDK “robot” appeared. Porsche has not yet published the characteristics of the RS version, but it will definitely have a robotic gearbox and a seriously boosted engine (possibly up to 500 hp). But we already know what the upcoming Cayman GT4 RS is capable of: the results of the race at the Nurburgring have been published.

A practically production car was used for the test lap. Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires will be offered as a branded option, and the only non-standard modification is racing seats, which did not affect the weight of the sports car. Factory tester Jörg Bergmeister completed the 20.832 km lap in 7 minutes and 9.300 seconds. The “old” short lap of 20.6 km is 7 minutes and 4.511 seconds, and this is immediately 23.6 seconds less than the base model Cayman GT4.

If we evaluate this time in absolute terms, then almost the same result on a 20.6 km track three years ago was shown by a much more powerful front-engined Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro (585 hp). And the Nurburgring record is now held by the Porsche 911 GT2 RS with an “old” lap of 6 minutes 38.84 seconds.