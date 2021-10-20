The mother of the girl killed in Vologda opened a criminal case – Rossiyskaya Gazeta

The Investigative Committee for the Vologda Region, as part of the investigation into the circumstances of the murder of a nine-year-old girl, opened two criminal cases, one against the prevention system, the second against the mother of the deceased child, the department reports.

Recall that the girl’s body was found the day before in the apartment of a 40-year-old woman suffering from mental illness. The woman herself is now in the Karelian city of Belomorsk, in a hospital.

According to preliminary data, a Vologda woman met a girl on the street, tricked her into her apartment and killed her there.

Now a forensic medical examination is appointed, which is designed to answer the question of when exactly the murder of the child took place.

In the course of the investigation, the IC officers had many questions for the girl’s family. In particular, it was found that the family where the schoolgirl grew up was dysfunctional. The mother only the next day after the disappearance of her daughter became worried and began to look for her. Moreover, the search work was complicated by the fact that the woman could not remember what kind of outerwear her child was wearing at the time of going out for a walk.

The family has one more child – a 14-year-old boy. He was taken from his mother the day before and sent to the local crisis center.

A criminal case was opened against the mother under the article “Leaving the child in danger”. The Children’s Ombudsman in the Vologda Oblast directly wrote on her page on the social network: “I believe that the reason for what happened is the improper exercise of parental rights by the child’s parents and insufficient work with the family of the subjects of prevention.”

By the way, investigators have also opened a criminal case against the guardianship authorities, officials are charged with negligence.

The murder of the girl came as a shock to the residents of Vologda. The townspeople ask many questions. Some of them, of course, concern what would have happened if the girl’s mother immediately rushed to look for her. At the same time, many are worried about how a woman suspected of murder could have done this and whether it was possible in time to recognize an exacerbation of her mental illness.