Instant death: MRI machine killed patient during examination
The MRI machine killed the patient undergoing examination – Russia news today
Instant death: MRI machine killed patient during examination
In the South Korean city of Gimhae, a 60-year-old man died in an MRI machine from a blow to the head with an oxygen cylinder, writes the South China Morning Post. RIA Novosti, 20.10.2021
MOSCOW, October 20 – RIA Novosti. In the South Korean city of Gimhae, a 60-year-old man died in an MRI machine from a blow to the head with an oxygen cylinder. When the man was inside the machine, a 60-kilogram oxygen tank was sucked into the car, which hit the hospitalized person in the head and killed him on the spot. Police launched an investigation. The department explained that its own oxygen system could fail, which was why they had to use a cylinder. The article emphasizes that metal objects cannot be stored in rooms with MRI machines due to the powerful magnetic field of the mechanism.
The MRI machine killed the patient undergoing examination
The patient was admitted to the hospital with seizures resembling epileptic seizures, so he was scheduled for an MRI scan. When the man was inside the apparatus, a 60-kilogram oxygen cylinder was sucked into the car, which hit the hospitalized person on the head and killed him on the spot.
The police launched an investigation. The department explained that their own oxygen system could fail, which is why they had to use a cylinder.
The article emphasizes that metal objects cannot be stored in rooms with MRI machines due to the powerful magnetic field of the mechanism.
