The murderer of a girl from Vologda explained her crime

Ulyana Lanskaya, detained for the murder of a third-grader from Vologda, confessed, she also explained her motivation, reports Telegram-channel Shot. It is known that Lanskaya was registered in a neuropsychiatric dispensary. Residents of the city complained about her that she had repeatedly tried to take the children out of the kindergarten. But the police made a helpless gesture – they say, they can’t do anything until something happens.

Lanskaya noted that she is terminally ill, she has oncology – lymphocytic leukemia. And by murder, she wanted to leave a “mark in history.” The entire Lanskoy family has blood cancer. She knew that she would soon die, but did not want to leave alone, and decided to grab someone else.

Lanskaya also told how she killed the child. To do this, she had to use a knife. The woman lured a 9-year-old girl to her home and struck several blows, and soon left the apartment.

Lanskaya was taken off the train in Karelia on October 18. Now she is in the IVS in Vologda. The woman had a lot of sleeping pills with her. She took them to calm herself. She was assigned a psychiatric examination, the woman will be checked for sanity.