The National Bank of Ukraine has banned the replenishment of deposits in rubles :: Finance :: RBC

Citizens of Ukraine were banned from replenishing deposits in rubles. However, banks perceived the regulator’s ban differently and are going to stop accepting rubles “to any accounts, including current and card accounts,” Strana.ua learned.

Photo: Ekaterina Kuzmina / RBC



From November 21, the National Bank of Ukraine will prohibit Ukrainian banks from accepting Russian rubles to replenish deposits, follows from the regulator’s decree.

“The bank (branch, department) is prohibited from carrying out cash transactions for accepting cash foreign currency of the occupying state for crediting to the deposit (deposit) accounts of individuals for the period of the law” On ensuring the rights and freedoms of citizens and the legal regime in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine “, – the document says.

The limitation will affect only the deposit accounts of the population. However, the banks took the regulator’s ban differently and are going to stop accepting rubles “to any accounts, including current and card accounts,” Strana.ua writes.

Peskov said about the difficulties of the conversation between Putin and Zelensky



As the unnamed deputy chairman of the board of one of the Ukrainian banks explained to the portal, credit organizations will not want to “deal with inspectors from the NBU and prove which type of account was allowed to replenish and which was not.” “It’s easier to cover everything at once,” he said.